1 killed, 1 hurt in South Fulton double shooting

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police says a double shooting Saturday has claimed someone’s life.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of Connell Road shortly after 6 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds, a police spokesperson said.

One person was pronounced dead. The second shooting victim was in stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated, and South Fulton said no additional details are available.

The identities of the persons involved in the shooting was not disclosed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group