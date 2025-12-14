Week starts off windy and cold but sunny as arctic air moves in

A cold weather advisory will be in effect tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says wind chills will drop into the single digits and teens.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Deon said the forecast Sunday will be very cold. As temperatures fall and winds reach up to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, most of the afternoon will feel like temperatures are in the 20s.

There will be plenty of sun but it’ll be blustery and cold, which Deon said will carry through the start of the week.

Monday morning lows will be in the teens to near 20 degrees, with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Deon says the highs will be in the lower to mid 40s.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Temperatures will warm back up quickly into the 50s to near 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s what to know for the week ahead:

Cold weather advisory in effect Sunday evening to Monday morning

cold start to the week, Monday morning lows in the teens

Sunny but chilly Monday afternoon

Milder temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group