Child reported shot at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police confirmed Sunday that they are investigating a shooting involving a child.

Police responded to the 17000 block of Turnberry Place, which is an apartment complex.

Preliminary investigation suggests the child shot themselves by accident.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

DeKalb PD says the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

