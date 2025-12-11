2 pit bulls seized after Georgia man mauled to death while walking down the street

OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Oglethorpe Police Department said officers have found two pit bulls tied to the deadly mauling of a man in middle Georgia.

Investigators said Raphael Woolfork was walking down the street Saturday morning when three pit bulls attacked him.

A Good Samaritan also stepped in to help Woolfork and drove him to a place where EMS could help, WGXA-TV reports.

While being helped by EMS, Woolfork appeared to go into cardiac arrest and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Jessica McKellar, who works at a gas station near where the attack happened, said she saw the aftermath of the incident on security cameras.

TRENDING STORIES:

“When they were trying to put him in the car, and the dogs were like pulling him, like pulling him back,” she told WMAZ-TV.

McKellar said Woolfork was a regular customer at the gas station. She said that the incident has left her nervous.

“It could have been me or my baby,” she said.

Oglethorpe police said on Tuesday that two of the dogs had been found and were taken to a “secure location” while the investigation into Woolfork’s death continues.

The police department is urging people who live in the area to “continue exercising caution when encountering unfamiliar animals or unknown individuals in their communities.”

They are also asking anyone who has pictures or video from the attack to contact them.

©2025 Cox Media Group