Father shot during argument with son, APD says

ATLANTA — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot during a family argument late Thursday night in southeast Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at a home on Links Drive SE. Officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics with Grady EMS rushed him to the hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

According to investigators, the man had just returned home with his spouse when he was confronted by his son. What began as a verbal argument quickly escalated.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say the son pulled out a gun and shot his father once.

Officers were able to detain the suspect at the scene. The department’s Domestic Violence Unit has been notified and is continuing to investigate.

Charges are pending. Their identities have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group