WATCH: Driver’s phone catches fire, deputies find cocaine hidden in trunk on I-20

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a simple traffic stop on Interstate 20 quickly turned into a major drug bust in Morgan County.

Deputies pulled over a driver from Fulton County for tailgating as part of their regular patrols. While speaking with the driver, things escalated when the man tried to destroyhis cellphone, sparking a small fire on the passenger-side floorboard, deputies said.

As deputies dealt with the fire, they said they noticed a THC vape in plain sight inside the car. That led to a search of the vehicle, where deputies found about 12 pounds of cocaine hidden in the trunk, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was hurt during the stop.

Sheriff Tyler Hooks praised the deputies’ actions, calling their work proactive and vital to keeping dangerous drugs out of the community.

“Anyone who attempted to traffic drugs through Morgan County will face serious consequences,” Hooks said in a statement. “Our deputies are trained, vigialant and prepared. Bring drugs into this county and your journey will end in the Morgan County Jail.”

