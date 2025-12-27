‘Not OK:’ 22-year-old charged after hitting 124 mph on I-75

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 22-year-old over driver was arrested in Marietta after police say he was clocked going nearly double the posted speed limit on Interstate 75 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Marietta Police Department, the driver was traveling northbound near the South Marietta Parkway ramps when officers stopped him for reckless driving.

“No, it’s not OK to drive 124 mph,” the department said.

Police say speeds like that don’t just endanger the person behind the wheel but everyone else sharing the road.

“At these speeds, crashes almost result in serious injury or death,” the department said, adding that other drivers can reasonably anticipate a vehicle approaching that fast.

MPD stressed that reckless driving puts innocent lives at risk and urged drivers to slow down, especially on busy metro Atlanta highways.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was arrested for reckless driving.

