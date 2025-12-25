Dozens of DeKalb County families gain housing for Christmas: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga — Nearly 60 families who have been living in extended stay hotels in DeKalb County are celebrating Christmas in a safe place, something some may not have had in a while.

DeKalb County announced that these families have moved into Park 500, the county’s first transitional housing program for families.

The communities include fully furnished one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that offer families a safe place as they move toward permanent housing.

"The move-ins mark a major milestone in the County’s commitment to addressing housing insecurity with dignity, urgency, and long-term solutions," the county said.

The county said the apartments were prepared, applications were processed, leases were signed, holiday gifts were delivered and families were welcomed home in just 10 days.

“This is Christmas,” said Sue Sullivan, regional property manager. “I got to move in almost all the 60 families who have been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity through DeKalb County’s first ever transitional housing program for families who have been living in extended stay hotels. ... I am exhausted, but content, knowing that these families are in a safe home of their own, where they can rebuild their lives, where their children can play outdoors like kids.”

