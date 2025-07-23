DeKalb County to invest $8 million in ‘rapid rehousing project’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County approved an $8 million investment in Park 500 to launch what officials call a landmark transitional housing project.

Through the project, 60 units of the 556 unit property are designated for the unhoused and to house families considered housing insecure.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved the $8 million investment for the 60 units “in a bold and unanimous vote,” according to a statement from the county.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Right now, officials say many families that are housing insecure live in extended stay motels throughout DeKalb County.

Through the investment, officials said the county was “marking a historic moment” in their strategy for housing and providing social support.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is the county’s first direct investment and ownership interest in a transitional housing development, officials said.

“This is not just about housing — it’s about changing lives,” DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said. “Park 500 delivers urgent relief to families in crisis and establishes a long-term model for how DeKalb County invests in people. This is how we build stronger communities — with vision, compassion, and action.”

The county said complex, located near Memorial Drive, will have fully furnished units that a re move-in ready.

The apartments will be a mix of one to three bedroom units, “ideal for families, many with young children” that are currently staying at hotels.

The property is also near MARTA bus stops for the 117 and 121 buses, only a half mile away.

“There is no shortage of need,” Sue Sullivan, Regional Property Manager at 1st Place Management, said in a statement. “Our data shows that well over 100 families — many with children — are living in extended stay motels, often without access to basic stability.”

Families could begin moving into the 60 units secured by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners as soon as December, according to the county.

“This vote is more than a policy win — it is a promise kept to our residents. This project is a huge milestone for the County, because we are no longer simply renting space through partners, we own an interest in the project,” Cochran-Johnson said. “Park 500 is the first step in a new trajectory for affordable housing in DeKalb County.”

DeKalb County residents interested in living at Park 500 through the secured units can call the DeKalb Community Development’s Coordinated Entry line at 404-687-3500.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group