Landlords working with Atlanta Housing Authority’s voucher program told not to increase rent

ATLANTA — For landlords that are part of the Atlanta Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, control over rental prices is now out of their hands.

A copy of a memo from Chief Housing and Real Estate Officer Alan Ferguson shared with Channel 2 Action News said rent increases at HCVP properties would not be approved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The memo was sent on July 14, with Ferguson telling the landlords that work with Atlanta Housing they would not approve rental increases for HCVP properties requested July 1 or later.

Organization officials said this was due to "news and guidance continuing to evolve around federal funding and financial assistance programs" and what it means for industries, organizations and residents that rely on the funds.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia has determined that it is prudent to suspend rental increases for AH’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, effective immediately,” Ferguson’s memo said.

Any rent increase requests for units with renewal dates of July 1 or later will not be processed, according to AH.

"Atlanta Housing values its stakeholders, especially its housing providers, and recognizes that your participation in AH’s affordable housing programs is mission-critical," Ferguson said in the letter.

Going forward, the organization will continue monitoring changes to budget, legislation and regulatory actions that could impact how it performs its work.

AH said it will update its stakeholders as information becomes available.

Channel 2 Action News asked for a list of the landlords and vendors that work with AH on their housing choice voucher program and is waiting for a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group