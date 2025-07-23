Duluth post office site without air conditioning, USPS putting in temporary chillers

DULUTH, Ga. — Amid high temperatures in a hot Georgia summer, a metro Atlanta post office is without air conditioning.

The U.S. Postal Service Duluth Local Processing Center on Boggs Road has not had functional air conditioning since Tuesday.

Channel 2 Action News began checking into reports that the location was without cool air early on Tuesday afternoon.

A USPS spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday evening that management staff reported the air conditioning system at the facility was experiencing a temporary mechanical malfunction.

In the meantime, the maintenance team on-site is taking steps to make repairs and chillers were being installed on Wednesday, barring no delays, USPS said early on Wednesday morning.

“To further ensure the well-being and comfort of our employees, local management has set up cooling stations and portable air conditioners and is distributing cold water. We value our employees and are working diligently to successfully resolve this situation,” according to the USPS spokeswoman.

It was not immediately clear exactly how long the processing center has not had functional air conditioning.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to USPS for additional information on the situation at Boggs Road.

