Wedding weekend in Cobb County leaves mother of the groom searching for family heirloom

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother visiting Atlanta for her son’s wedding says what should have been a dream weekend took an unexpected turn during her stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Vinings/Galleria.

Beck Coughlin said she stayed at the hotel during the weekend of October 18. On Friday night, she was organizing her “getting-ready” bag with jewelry, her dress, and shoes for the wedding, which was set for the next day.

She says she and her husband left the hotel room around 5 p.m. and returned around 10 p.m. that night. When she opened her getting-ready bag to add more items, she noticed thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was missing.

“I opened the bag... the little clear Ziplock bag with the earrings and the pink sapphire with diamonds was gone,” Coughlin explained.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She said no one had access to the room except herself, her husband, and hotel staff. At first, she thought she had simply misplaced the items.

“You start looking around the room...tearing it apart...trying to go to bed, knowing it’s the wedding the next day,” said Coughlin.

She wasn’t able to find the jewelry that night or the next morning. That’s when she also discovered cash was missing from her wallet.

“I opened my purse Saturday morning and got into my wallet, and there were three one-dollar bills. I know there were three to five twenties in there on Friday,” she said.

Coughlin said she went to her son’s wedding that day, hoping to resolve the issue later.

“On Sunday morning, I went to check out and asked if a manager was on duty. I said, ‘I had some things stolen on Friday night—some jewelry and some cash,’” said Coughlin.

Coughlin says hotel staff told her a manager would call her, but that call never came. Instead, she followed up with several phone calls and emails that week.

“Finally, I did speak with someone. I think it was the manager, and he hung up on me and said, ‘It’s not my problem,’” she said.

Feeling like hotel management was dismissing her concerns, Coughlin filed a police report in December.

In that report, Coughlin told police that hotel management said they would “not review the video footage to see who had accessed the room and claimed Mrs. Coughlin had allowed others into her room to change and that she had requested another room key—claims she denies.”

Coughlin reported the following items missing:

Between $80–$120 in cash

A pair of 14k gold dangling earrings with three twists of gold and two channels of cubic zirconia (worth about $500)

A pair of Kendra Scott gold and crystal hoop earrings (worth about $80)

An 18k yellow gold cocktail ring with a 3-carat pink sapphire rectangular center stone surrounded by baguette diamonds (estimated to be $30,000-$35,000)

She says the sapphire ring was a family heirloom, “The ring was my mother’s, which makes me sad.”

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter began contacting hotel management on June 27, following up with several phone calls. On July 22, she received an email response from the general manager stating, “We are not permitted to comment on guest concerns with others.”

The Cobb County Police Department confirmed to Kleinpeter that Coughlin’s case is currently in the “hold file”, meaning there are no actionable leads at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3900.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group