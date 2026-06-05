Union demands IRS close Atlanta office ‘immediately’ over rat infestation

ATLANTA — The union that represents IRS workers is demanding that the federal government shut down the Chamblee IRS office over a rat infestation.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on the problem on Tuesday after workers came forward with pictures and video of the rats inside the office, as well as the droppings left behind by the rodents.

The National Treasury Employees Union issued a statement on Friday, demanding that the office be closed immediately to take care of the infestation.

“Federal employees at the IRS Atlanta Campus in Chamblee, Georgia, are being forced to report to the office while rats run rampant and cockroaches infest the work areas. Employees are made to endure desks covered in rat urine and feces. NTEU is calling on the IRS to close the Atlanta Campus immediately while it takes action to eradicate the severe rat and cockroach infestation,” the union said. “This lack of action and respect for employee safety has forced some to leave the agency.”

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One of those employees who left over the rat problem was Sydney Monger.

“They’re just out and terrorizing everybody, running over people’s feet, falling out of ceilings,” she told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

She said she only saw one rat until around last week, when things got out of hand.

“After Memorial Day, they just came out of the woodwork. They were just everywhere. It’s hot, it stank, they’re pooping everywhere. It’s nasty,” Monger said.

The IRS sent a statement that they are aware of employees’ reports of rats in the facility.

“Like any large building in an urban environment, it can face pest-related challenges. The IRS is working to investigate and remediate the situation,” they said.

Monger said she quit when coworkers started getting sick.

“I’m scared to bring something back to my kids, you know?” she said. “I got babies, I can’t be playing. There’s already viruses out there.”

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