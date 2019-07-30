  • Boil Water Advisory: Areas in South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn impacted

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some people living in the south metro area are being asked to boil their water today. 

    The Department of Watershed Management issued a boil water advisory late Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" after a loss of power at the Adamsville Pump Station.

    The advisory impacts areas in the City of South Fulton, Union City and the City of Fairburn as well as a portion of southwest Atlanta along Cascade Road SW and Benjamin E Mays Dr. SW between Avon Avenue SW and Fairburn Rd SW. 

    All residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are asked to boil all water prior to use, or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories