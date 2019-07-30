Boil Water Advisory: Areas in South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn impacted

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some people living in the south metro area are being asked to boil their water today.
The Department of Watershed Management issued a boil water advisory late Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" after a loss of power at the Adamsville Pump Station.
The advisory impacts areas in the City of South Fulton, Union City and the City of Fairburn as well as a portion of southwest Atlanta along Cascade Road SW and Benjamin E Mays Dr. SW between Avon Avenue SW and Fairburn Rd SW.
All residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are asked to boil all water prior to use, or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth.
Water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious.
#BREAKING A boil water advisory is in effect for the City of South Fulton, Union City and the City of Fairburn as well as a portion of southwest Atlanta along Cascade Road SW and Benjamin E Mays Dr. SW between Avon Avenue SW and Fairburn Rd SW.— WSB-TV News Desk (@WSBTVNewsdesk) July 30, 2019
