    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A road rage victim says a man followed him into a gas station and attacked him with a machete. The attack was all captured on video at the Texaco station off Hurt Road in Cobb County.

    Joshua Evans told Channel 2's Chris Jose he had just paid for his gas when the man approached him to exchange words.

    The victim said he punched the man in self-defense before the man walked back to grab something from his trunk. 

    "I hear a lady like, 'He has a machete. He has a machete.' So I'm trying run from him," Evans said. 

