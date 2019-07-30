Man breaks into apartment, attacks woman inside

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who broke into an apartment and sexually assaulted a woman inside.
According to Clayton County police, the man forced his way into the Park at Tara apartments Sunday and attacked a woman inside.
Police told Channel 2 Action News the woman’s roommate came to help her when she started screaming. Her roommate fought off the man who ran from the apartment.
A neighbor heard about the attack.
“I stay within feet of the place it doesn't make sense. It’s too close to home,” said Crashonda Stinson.
The attack happened not far from where a serial rapist attacked several women.
DNA evidence linked the man to seven rapes in the Southlake area dating back to 2015.
“They need to step up and take action and arrest this guy,” Stinson said.
Investigators said there's no evidence that the man who attacked the woman inside her apartment is the serial rapist they're looking for.
The women suffered injuries but nothing life threatening.
