7 arrested after teen beaten, sexually assaulted in metro Atlanta home

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Seven suspects were arrested during a raid last week, including a 13-year-old who is being charged as an adult for serious crimes.

Investigators say that two suspects brutally beat a teen before three others sexually assaulted the victim inside the home.

“The grandmother, she was arrested also. It was her house, so she knew what had been taking place there, and essentially turned a blind eye to it,” Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jordan Yuodis said.

This was the fourth time the sheriff’s office raided the property, following numerous complaints from neighbors who were too afraid to speak on camera.

The Paulding County District Attorney’s Office is working to seize the property involved in the recent raid.

The sheriff’s office says it has shut down multiple drug houses this year as part of a larger crackdown on gangs, drugs and guns.

They want to take ownership of these properties, clean them up and sell them to families.

“We are sick and tired of drugs and gangs in Paulding County,” said Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson.

