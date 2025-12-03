College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia rises, while Georgia Tech falls

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff committee has released its final set of rankings before the official rankings are locked in.

In the last rankings, the Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 5 and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were No. 16.

This time around, the Dawgs rose up to No. 3, but the Jackets fell to No. 22.

For the eighth time in nine seasons, the No. 4 Bulldogs are heading to the SEC Championship game. They will face off with No. 10 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

The College Football Playoff committee will reveal its final, official rankings on Sunday.

Here are the rankings revealed on Tuesday night:

Ohio State Indiana Georgia Texas Tech Oregon Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Notre Dame Brigham Young Miami Texas Vanderbilt Utah Southern California Virginia Arizona Michigan Tulane Houston Georgia Tech Iowa North Texas James Madison

