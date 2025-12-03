Local

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia rises, while Georgia Tech falls

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Cash Jones (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia running back Cash Jones (32) during Georgia's game against Georgia Tech on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff committee has released its final set of rankings before the official rankings are locked in.

In the last rankings, the Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 5 and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were No. 16.

This time around, the Dawgs rose up to No. 3, but the Jackets fell to No. 22.

Watch GameDay on 2 every Saturday morning at 11 a.m. on Channel 2 as we get Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets fans ready for their big games.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For the eighth time in nine seasons, the No. 4 Bulldogs are heading to the SEC Championship game. They will face off with No. 10 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

You can watch the SEC Championship LIVE on Channel 2 at 4 p.m.

The College Football Playoff committee will reveal its final, official rankings on Sunday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here are the rankings revealed on Tuesday night:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Georgia
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Oregon
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Alabama
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Brigham Young
  12. Miami
  13. Texas
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Utah
  16. Southern California
  17. Virginia
  18. Arizona
  19. Michigan
  20. Tulane
  21. Houston
  22. Georgia Tech
  23. Iowa
  24. North Texas
  25. James Madison

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read