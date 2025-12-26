Person hit on I-285 North, very seriously hurt

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person has been hit by a vehicle on Interstate 285 North, DeKalb County PD reported Thursday night. The collision happened near the Indian Creek MARTA station.

The person has very serious injuries, police said. No other information about the crash, the victim or the circumstances behind the crash were available.

The Georgia Department of Transportation 511 site said two left lanes are blocked.

The 511 camera shows traffic is beginning to back up behind the crash at about 11 p.m. Those who are heading north should consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group