Shocking video shows workers dusting produce, hole in floor of grocery store

GRIFFIN, Ga. - A Channel 2 Action News viewer is concerned after he sent us video showing construction crews jackhammering in the middle of a Food Depot grocery store in Griffin.
He said he was concerned because there were no obvious barriers or safety warnings around the construction.
Not only that, he told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman that dust was going everywhere, landing on the fresh fruits and vegetables.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Wife killed at fire station while trying to get away from husband, sheriff says
- Kroger will now charge fees if you ask for cash back at checkout
- Youth softball umpire among 9 charged in undercover child sex sting
"They're jackhammering right next to the fresh produce, I don't know who can wipe off a kiwi that well unless they're hand-washing each one," shopper Christopher Rangel said.
When Hyman arrived, she took her own cellphone video of the construction areas and even saw Food Depot employees dusting off fresh produce.
TONIGHT AT 11: We’re speaking to a manager about the issues inside the store.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}