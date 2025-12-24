Pregnant woman dies from injuries in Athens wrong-way crash that killed husband

ATHENS, Ga. — A woman and her unborn child died days after a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of her husband and the other driver.

The family of 25-year-old Lexi Waldroup shared she had died in an update Wednesday on GoFundMe.

She was 15 weeks pregnant, Athens-Clarke County police said.

“She fought with everything she had - with courage, strength and love - and her passing has left an ache that cannot be described,” they said. “What began as hope and prayer has turned into unimaginable heartbreak.”

The crash happened on the GA 10 Inner Loop after midnight Sunday.

Waldroup’s husband, 25-year-old Soonhoon Choi, was killed in the crash, as well as the apparent wrong-way driver, 26-year-old Desiree Browning.

Waldroup’s family said it is arranging her funeral services, and she will be laid to rest beside her husband.

“We want to thank every single person who prayed, shared, donated, and sent words of encouragement,” they said. “The outpouring of love carried this family through the darkest moments, and that love will never be forgotten.”

The GoFundMe will be used to cover her medical expenses and funeral costs.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

