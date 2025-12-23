Pregnant woman fighting in the ICU after husband killed in fiery Athens crash

ATHENS, Ga. — A pregnant woman is fighting for her life and the life of her unborn child after a devastating crash in Athens that killed two people, including her husband.

Lexi Waldroup was severely injured in a wrong-way crash on the GA 10 Inner Loop just after midnight on Sunday.

Her husband, 25-year-old Soonhoon Choi, was killed in the crash.

Family members say Waldroup was rushed to the hospital and remains in the ICU.

“Soonhoon was a loving husband, a devoted partner, and a bright soul taken far too soon. Lexi now faces...the unimaginable grief of losing her husband while trying to survive and protect her child,” family members wrote.

The wrong-way driver, 26-year-old Desiree Browning, also suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in her car was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There is no update on that person’s condition.

Choi will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Family members have started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for medical and funeral costs, as well as supporting Waldroup and her child.

