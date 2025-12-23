All 3 escaped DeKalb County inmates back in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All three inmates who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail are back in custody.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning that Stevenson Charles, Yusuf Minor and Naod Yohannes had been captured.

Authorities have not commented on where they were captured or how they escaped either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

It’s unclear what new charges each of them will face.

The sheriff’s office says they plan to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Channel 2 Action News will bring you all the latest details.

All three men had violent criminal histories and were described as “dangerous” after their escape.

Charles, 24, is accused of murdering Carl Steinke in 2022.

In 2024, Charles pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping and more after he was accused of holding a Lawrenceville couple he met on a dating app against their will, robbing them and sexually assaulting one of them. He is currently serving a life sentence for this crime.

Minor, 31, is a convicted murderer. He was convicted last year of the 2022 murder of Ja’Leesa May-Carter, 33.

Investigators say May-Carter was behind him in line at a gas station. They say Minor followed her home and killed her because she allegedly took a $100 bill he left behind. He is serving a life sentence for this crime.

He is currently facing armed robbery and gun charges.

His attorney, Gerald Griggs, shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News, encouraging Minor to turn himself in, maintain his innocence and fight his battle in court.

Yohannes, 25, is charged with arson, simple assault and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

