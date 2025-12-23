Victim’s father shocked son’s accused killer escaped from DeKalb jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The search for three men who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail continues on Monday night.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna spoke with the father of one of the suspects’ alleged victim.

Stevenson Charles is accused of killing Carl Steinke in 2022, and was being held in the DeKalb County Jail until he and two others were able to escape either late Sunday or early Monday.

“It’s difficult,” Brian Steinke, the victim’s father, said over the phone. “It’s not something you expect to have to go through.”

He says Charles was just arraigned last week.

“And here you are a week later now, while he’s escaped,” Brian Steinke said.

The U.S. Marshals say Charles used dating apps to find victims and commit crimes from murder to kidnapping to carjacking.

Last year, Charles pleaded guilty to kidnapping a Lawrenceville couple, robbing them and sexually assaulting one of them.

The other escapees also have a lengthy rap sheet.

Naod Yohannes is an accused arsonist.

Yusuf Minor is already serving life in prison after being convicted of following a woman home and murdering her because she allegedly took a $100 bill he left at a gas station counter.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable anywhere in the city,” one person said.

“Make sure that your doors are locked,” another said.

“We are looking for, and we will find you. Any person who violates the laws of the United States will not be allowed a moment of rest. You will never find peace,” the U.S. Marshals Office said in a statement.

Steinke just wants them found quickly before another family goes through what he went through.

Minor’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, released a statement calling for his client to turn himself in, maintain his innocence and fight the case in the courtroom.

