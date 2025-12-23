2 accused of animal abuse after multiple dead dogs found in fridges at Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into reports of animal cruelty at a Gwinnett County home led to arrest warrants for two women.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Christine Abbott and Donna Slavin are accused of abusing dozens of animals.

In September, the Gwinnett County Animal Control Department asked police to help investigate after 25 dogs were found in dire straits at a home on Britt Drive.

“Many of the dogs were confined to small cages containing feces and urine,” police said. “They were also under weight and malnourished.”

Officers also found multiple sets of canine remains, bagged, in three refrigerators at the home as well.

Based on the investigation, police issued warrants for the arrests of Abbott and Slavin on Dec. 8.

The women face 12 felony warrants for cruelty to animals and 14 misdemeanor warrants for cruelty to animals.

At this time, neither woman is in police custody. Officials said they are encouraged to turn themselves in to answer the charges at the Gwinnett County Jail.

