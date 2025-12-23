UGA study says turkey genders ‘may depend’ on how close hunters live to birds

GEORGIA — Analyzing hundreds of male and female turkeys, their offspring and nests across three states, researchers from the University of Georgia said hunters have more of an impact on turkey genders than previously realized.

According to a recently released study by UGA, the gender of turkey offspring may depend on how close hunters live to nesting populations.

Researchers studied turkey populations, their activities and hunter prevalence over three years in Georgia, South Carolina and Louisiana.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The researchers’ findings suggest that "the gender of turkey offspring may depend on if the birds are living in an area full of hunters. And that trend could have big implications for the future of turkey populations."

Based on their analysis, the UGA researchers said areas where hunters are active are areas with more female turkeys, and that could end up being a challenge for reproduction.

TRENDING STORIES:

“These offspring sex ratios can have implications for turkey populations,” Erin Ulrey, a Ph.D. candidate in the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said in a statement. “If there are fewer high-quality males because the best males are harvested, females may not want to mate with the lower quality options. That could be an issue over time if male turkeys aren’t produced or if it’s just female turkeys being born.”

UGA researchers said part of the reproductive process at play was that “female turkeys understand,” and then adapt, to patterns of male turkey survival.

In areas where hunters were present, only about 50% of male turkeys survived, while 83% survive in areas that are not hunted, UGA said.

Researchers’ analysis of “hundreds of male and female turkeys” and where they nest showed that the survival pattern is taken into account by female turkeys when preparing to mate.

“Understanding the role hunting plays in this reproduction of wild turkeys can help us manage the population in a sustainable way so that hunting can continue for years and years,” Ulrey said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group