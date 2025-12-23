Powerball jackpot rolls over to $1.7B, but one Georgian is $1M richer

ATLANTA — No one took home the big prize in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot is growing yet again.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is now $1.7 billion.

If you choose the cash option instead, you’ll still walk away with $781.3 million.

But not everyone walked away empty-handed. Across the country, nine people matched all five white balls and earned $1 million.

One of those lucky winners is from Georgia.

Georgia Lottery is working to learn where that winning ticket was sold.

