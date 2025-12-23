Georgia man accused of child sexual abuse after material found on cellphone

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man was charged with three counts of sexually exploiting children after investigators found abuse materials on his cellphone.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, Christopher Grauso faces three counts of sexual exploitation of children stemming from an investigation by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Sexual Exploitation Unit.

The District Attorney’s Office said Grauso was the subject of a search warrant on Dec. 19 at his home in Ball Ground.

When officers reviewed his cellphone, they found child sexual abuse materials and he was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

On Dec. 20, Grauso posted a $24,000 bond and was released, according to the DA’s office.

