Canton man receives 2 life sentences for child sex crimes

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 40-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes against a child, the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Michael Clay Downey, 40, of Canton, was found guilty of nine charges during a jury trial in November, including two counts of rape, two counts of incest, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

Canton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by a second life sentence and an additional 70 years.

The sentencing took place on Dec. 22.

The investigation was initiated in September 2024 after a child under 12 reported multiple incidents of sexual abuse, which were committed by Downey in a home in Canton, officials said.

During the sentencing hearing, the defense recommended a minimum sentence of 25 years, while the prosecution sought the maximum allowable sentence.

Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, who prosecuted the case, emphasized the severity of Downey’s actions, stating, “The facts of this case are nothing short of atrocious and no sentence can undo the harm that was done. This defendant raped an innocent 11-year-old child, who will live with the impact of his actions for the rest of her life.”

Judge Shannon Wallace issued Downey’s sentence in accordance with the prosecution’s recommendation, underscoring the court’s commitment to protecting children from sexual abuse.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway commented, “This sentence reflects the seriousness of these horrific crimes and our office’s unwavering commitment to protecting children. It sends a clear message that those who sexually abuse children will face the harshest consequences allowed by law.”

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office has pledged to continue working alongside the District Attorney’s office to ensure justice for victims of sexual abuse.

