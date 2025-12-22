Dog fight at park ends with man and his dog killed in shooting; suspect charged with murder

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The sheriff’s office identified the suspect charged with murder in the death of a man walking at a Gainesville park with his dog.

Hall County investigators said the victim and another man’s dog started fighting around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Simpson Park.

The suspect, Todd Alexander Stalcup, shot the man and his dog with a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

All the latest developments LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Stalcup, 52, has been charged with multiple crimes, including malice murder and felony murder.

The suspect remained at the scene at first but then tried to leave in his SUV. Deputies took him into custody as he was leaving the park.

The victim, Terry Wayne Loden, 70, of Gainesville, died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. His dog also died.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group