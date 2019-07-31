Three teens arrested for violent stabbings, robberies in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they have arrested three people for two robberies and stabbings in midtown Atlanta.
The first attack happened near Peachtree Road and 4th Street on July 18. Another man was stabbed and beaten as he walked near Piedmont Park Saturday.
Police told Channel 2 Action News earlier this week that both cases were connected.
The three suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Malica Astin, 19-year-old Sahib Russell and
18-year-old Ricardo Randolph.
This is a developing story. We're working to learn more about the suspects, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
