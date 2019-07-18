0 Scooter rider hit, killed by bus in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are investigating the second deadly accident involving an e-scooter on the streets of Atlanta.

The accident happened at West Peachtree Street and 15th. Police and emergency crews blocked the area near the MARTA Arts Center.

Investigators said a Cobb County Linc bus hit and killed the man.

“It appears he may have been on the scooter at the time of the accident,” said Atlanta Capt. William Ricker.

Investigators believe the bus driver was turning right onto 15th Street and hit the man.

Officers found the scooter on the passenger side the bus.

“Hoping the actual footage from the bus itself that have cameras will paint the real story of how it took place,” Ricker said.

Investigators said surveillance video shows a man on scooter, but not the actual crash.

One man who rides a scooter was upset about the crash.

“I do it all the time you have to be careful on how you ride,” said scooter rider Michael Glover.

The law says you have to ride the scooter in the street which can be dangerous.

“I almost hit a guy on a scooter he was riding in my blind spot,” Glover said.

Others say there's seems to be a conflict on who has the right of way.

Police did not release the man's name, but said he was 37 years old.

Investigators haven't said if there will be any charges in the accident.

