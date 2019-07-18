Woman claims she was jailed for nearly 6 months on bogus jaywalking charges

ATLANTA - A transgender woman said she sat in the Fulton County Jail for nearly half a year on bogus charges that have since been dismissed.
Juzema Goldring said an Atlanta police officer stopped her in October 2015 for jaywalking. She said the officer went through her purse and found a stress ball inside.
Goldring said the officer cut open the stress ball, did a drug test on it and claimed it contained cocaine.
She told Channel 2’s Craig Lucie that she wound up sitting in the Fulton County Jail for nearly six months, only to have the charges dropped. Now, she’s suing the city over what she is calling trumped-up charges.
Lucie has contacted the city for comment on this story and is waiting to hear back.
TODAY AT 6, Goldring walks us through the arrest and what her attorney says were horrifying assaults she suffered while inside the jail.
