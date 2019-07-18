Body found inside burning car in metro Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The South Fulton Police Department is on the scene of a body found in a burning car.
Officers were called out to Pleasant Hill Road at the intersection of Old National Highway Thursday morning.
Officials said the scene is still active as detectives search for evidence.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story.
Police investigating a body found inside a car on Pleasant Hill Road at the intersection of Old National Highway. Stay with @wsbtv for updates. pic.twitter.com/pi5aBOErTO— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) July 18, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}