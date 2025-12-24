Fulton County elections officials admits 315,000 votes weren’t signed by poll workers

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Elections Board has admitted to making a mistake during the 2020 presidential election.

The county says approximately 315,000 votes cast during early voting were certified without the required signatures on tabulator tapes from poll workers.

Those tapes are printed from ballot tabulator machines to verify that the number of voters is equal to the number of votes.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi spoke with Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, who says they’re not withholding documents from the state because they’re hiding anything. He says it comes down to money.

“We do not have anything to hide, and we will never have anything to hide as long as I’m here,” Pitts said.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Fulton County asking for all ballots related to the 2020 election, both used and unused.

For more than a year, the state election board has tried to get that same information, but has not had any luck.

On Friday, a superior court judge ruled that the county must comply with subpoenas from the state.

“We have, the county, we have until January 7 to provide an itemized cost for producing those documents,” Pitts said.

Fulton County says two recounts verified the votes during the 2020 election.

“All voters were verified with photo ID and lawfully cast their ballots. A clerical error at the end of the day does not erase valid, legal votes,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

Fulton County says it is willing to work with the state and get them the documents once they determine how much it will cost.

The county estimates it will cost $400,000.

“I am not going to spend taxpayer money on a witch hunt,” Pitts said.

