  • Victim of serial rapist says police aren't doing enough to catch him

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - DNA evidence has linked a serial rapist to another case in Clayton County, police say. Investigators told Channel 2 they believe a rapist attacked a woman on Saturday, holding her at knifepoint.

    The serial rapist is accused of attacking six women over a two-year span.

    Police want all eyes on two sketches of the serial rapist who has preyed on Clayton County since 2015. We were with officers as they handed out the sketches in a Jonesboro neighborhood.

    Channel 2 Action News first showed you the sketches when police released them last summer.

