Surveillance video shows Cobb postal worker using stolen cards she was supposed to deliver

AUSTELL, Ga. — Police are releasing surveillance video they say shows a mail carrier using cards she stole out of the mail that she was supposed to be delivering.

Adrienne Braziel, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud. She’s since been released on bond.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke with Austell police investigators who say a surveillance video pointed them right to Braziel.

“Yesterday morning, we were contacted by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General. They had been working a case that led them to a couple of addresses here in Austell where gift cards were stolen,” Captain Tim Allen said.

Over the course of three months, police say two people reported that AT&T rewards cards, each worth $500, never made it to their mailboxes.

“Both victims lived in the same neighborhood,” Cpt. Allen said.

Investigators say Braziel used the stolen cards at multiple businesses between Sept. 10 and Dec. 14.

Police shared surveillance video with Seiden that shows Braziel, still in uniform, using a card in one of those stores.

Seiden spoke with customers at an Austell post office, where customers say they’re being extra vigilant.

“It’s the holiday season, and you’re taking from families and kids, and that’s just horrible,” customer April Flemings said.

