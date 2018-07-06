CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspected serial rapist may have struck again in Clayton County.
A woman told Channel 2’s Tom Jones a man connected to at least five other sexual assaults in her area broke into her home and tried to sexually assault her earlier this week.
The woman said she got up to see what was making a noise at her back door. When she got close, she saw the knob moving.
“I was scared out of my mind. This can’t be real,” she told Jones.
She says the man then broke down her door, forcing her to make a split-second decision.
What happened next and how she managed to fight the man off, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}