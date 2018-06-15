  • Man linked to at least 5 rapes in metro Atlanta, police say

    By: Christian Jennings

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department says a serial rapist has attacked at least five women in the last two years. 

    Detectives said they used DNA evidence to link the suspect to rape cases that occurred between July 2015 and May 2017.

    According to investigators, the attacker would often enter homes either through an unsecure or open window, or through a slightly opened door. The man would then attack the victim, sometimes using a gun or a knife. 

    The attacks happened in several different areas of Clayton County; Chaselake Drive, Roberts Drive, Southlake Cove Court, Brookview Drive and Wynfield Drive, officials said.

    Two of the victims were able to provide enough information for a sketch to be drawn, officials said.

