  • 5-month-old girl mauled to death by family dog

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family is distraught after they discovered their dog mauled their infant daughter to death. 

    The 5-month-old’s mother made the horrifying discovery last week inside the little girl’s room in a home in Forest Park. 

    The mother told police that she left the sleeping girl in the care of her roommate for a few hours, but when she came back, the roommate was asleep, and her child was dead. 

    Authorities seized the family’s German Shepard. 

    The family told detectives that the dog had been around the baby since the baby’s birth and had never shown any signs of aggression toward the baby or anyone else in the home.

