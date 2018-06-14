5-month-old girl mauled to death by family dog

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family is distraught after they discovered their dog mauled their infant daughter to death.
The 5-month-old’s mother made the horrifying discovery last week inside the little girl’s room in a home in Forest Park.
The mother told police that she left the sleeping girl in the care of her roommate for a few hours, but when she came back, the roommate was asleep, and her child was dead.
Authorities seized the family’s German Shepard.
The family told detectives that the dog had been around the baby since the baby’s birth and had never shown any signs of aggression toward the baby or anyone else in the home.
The warning for parents, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
JUST IN: A family pet mauled an infant while the infant was asleep & now the local family is absolutely distraught. I’m working to gather information now. Praying for everyone involved.— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 14, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}