Woman dies after running into traffic on I-75, police say

ATLANTA - Traffic is shut down on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Atlanta after a deadly pedestrian accident.
According to Atlanta police, a woman ran into the lanes of traffic near Cleveland Avenue. She was hit by multiple cars.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum said there are major delays reported in the area. Traffic is being diverted to Cleveland Avenue.
Atlanta police said there were secondary accidents caused by the crash.
There are heavy delays from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the southern suburbs heading into downtown.
Police have not said when the lanes will reopen.
Accident investigators just arrived on NB lanes of 75 where woman hit and killed. No ETA yet from APD when lanes will reopen #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/IZ9Q6Turof— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) June 14, 2018
Traffic coming off I-75 at Cleveland Ave exit and can get right back on NB, but causing major delays. Stay tuned to @WSBTraffic and reports from @MarkArum #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/5RqWUGh0Fu— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) June 14, 2018
TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes...I-75/nb at Cleveland Avenue (exit 241.) Major delays heading into downtown Atlanta. Updates every 10 minutes on #wsbtv. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/XiGTgO2N9D— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) June 14, 2018
