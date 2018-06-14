  • Woman dies after running into traffic on I-75, police say

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Traffic is shut down on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Atlanta after a deadly pedestrian accident.

    According to Atlanta police, a woman ran into the lanes of traffic near Cleveland Avenue. She was hit by multiple cars.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's news app for traffic alerts]

    Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum said there are major delays reported in the area. Traffic is being diverted to Cleveland Avenue. 

    We're working to learn how this accident happened, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    Atlanta police said there were secondary accidents caused by the crash. 

    There are heavy delays from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the southern suburbs heading into downtown.

    Police have not said when the lanes will reopen.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman dies after running into traffic on I-75, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta leaders say World Cup could mean big bucks for the city

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman injured when sanitation truck crashes into 2 homes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man's body found face down in creek near homes in NW Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thieves crash van into Midtown CVS, try to steal ATM, police say