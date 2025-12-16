Flu cases sending Georgia school to remote learning

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school district will send one of its elementary schools to remote learning for a couple of days because of the flu.

Meriwether County Schools says that because of a high concentration of flu cases and advice from the Department of Public Health, Mountain View Elementary School will be remote on Tuesday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 17.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

School officials say that over the next two days, the school will be cleaned and closely monitored to see if it can reopen on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The district did not comment on the number of flu cases the school has seen.

No other schools in the district are affected.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group