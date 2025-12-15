Children, ages 3 and 6, killed in mobile home fire; father seriously burned trying to save them

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A massive fire tore through a mobile home, killing a 6-year-old girl and her 3-year-old brother.

Their father tried to save them, but the fire was too intense.

Their family told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that this would be tough for them to recover from.

A neighbor gave Jones video of the fire that destroyed the Union County mobile home.

The children’s parents, Dominick Spaulding and his wife, Shyla, as well as their 4-year-old daughter, Delilah, managed to get out alive.

Dominick is in the hospital with second-degree burns. Shyla and Delilah are recovering.

“It’s just devastating,” said Shannon Burch, Dominick’s mother, who drove from Florida up to Blairsville.

She said this is the worst kind of tragedy.

“We’re all very heartbroken. It’s just devastating,” Burch said.

The Spauldings’ home went up in flames in the Warren Park Mobile Home community around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.

“We arrived on the scene, and it was a fully involved mobile home,” Union County Fire and Rescue Chief David Dyer said.

Dyer said the parents tried to rescue their kids.

“They made an attempt, but they couldn’t get back in to get the other kids out,” Dyer said.

The Spauldings lost two beautiful kids and everything they owned.

Their family is asking for any help to get them through this horrible tragedy.

“They’re gonna need a lot of help, so if anyone can help, we’d appreciate it,” Burch said.

Burch told Jones that her son is in the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital.

She’s not sure if anyone has told him that Ophelia and little Dominick didn’t make it.

Dyer said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

He also wanted to urge people to make sure they have a working smoke alarm and be extra careful with space heaters.

