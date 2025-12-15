Atlanta police identify man at center of Ritz-Carlton SWAT situation

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department identified the man at the center of a SWAT situation at the Ritz-Carlton hotel on Sunday.

According to police, the situation started at 11:13 a.m. when Daniel McCall refused to leave his hotel room.

When officers made contact with McCall through a locked door, police say he refused to open the door and threatened officers, saying he had a gun.

Out of an abundance of caution, APD said officers retreated, evacuated the adjacent rooms and floors of the building and secured the streets around the hotel.

Channel 2’s Cory James was at the scene as people left the hotel and police blocked off the roads, where a visitor from Tampa said it was “scary” to see something like that happen at such a well-known location.

Police said after the evacuations, APD Tactical Field Operators got to the scene and made entry into the room, taking McCall into custody without any further incident.

In the room, police searched for a weapon due to McCall’s comments but no firearms were found inside.

McCall was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked at the Fulton County Jail.

According to police, he’s been charged with theft of services, terroristic threats and obstruction of police officers.

