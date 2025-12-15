Devon Gales graduates from Georgia 10 years after paralyzing football injury

ATHENS, Ga. — A decade after a football injury changed his life forever, Devon Gales has marked another milestone.

Gales graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in communications on Saturday. His mother, Tanisha Deans-Gales, shared his exciting accomplishment on her Facebook page.

In the photos, you can see members of the Georgia football team, including head coach Kirby Smart, at the ceremony to cheer Gales on.

Channel 2 Action News has been following Gales’ remarkable story and recovery for over a decade.

On Sept. 26, 2015, the former Southern University wide receiver suffered a paralyzing neck injury when he collided with UGA kicker Marshall Morgan. The injury paralyzed Gales from the waist down.

But it hasn’t broken his spirit. He moved to Georgia and became a volunteer coach for Jefferson High School.

As for Gales and Morgan, the two have stayed in touch over the years, with Gales attending Morgan’s wedding.

