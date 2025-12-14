WSB-TV presents Monday: ‘The Hit: The Assassination of Derwin Brown’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Monday marks 25 years since the killing of DeKalb County Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown, who was gunned down in his driveway just days before taking office.

“The Hit: The Assassination of Derwin Brown,” an all-new half-hour special hosted by Channel 2 Anchor Karyn Greer, airs at 8 p.m. Monday on WSB-TV and is streaming on WSB Now.

It features never heard stories from behind the scenes, with the tips that exposed deep corruption and a “hit list” that went beyond the sheriff-elect, including a Channel 2 Action News reporter.

Brown was killed on Dec. 15, 2000, after defeating incumbent Sheriff Sidney Dorsey, a powerful figure once considered “untouchable,” in a contentious runoff election.

The assassination shocked the community. It took years for Brown’s family to get justice, but Dorsey and two others were convicted for Brown’s murder.

“No one could believe that somebody would do that to him,” said Brandy Brown, one of Derwin Brown’s children.

The investigation revealed that Dorsey masterminded the murder, motivated by his loss in the election and the threat Brown posed to his corrupt practices.

Brown’s assassination left a lasting impact on investigators, the community and the families.

