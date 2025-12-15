Driver speeding to get friend home kills passengers in crash, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after police say a drunken driver sped up to drop off a friend faster but ended up killing him and another person.

Police say attempt to get somewhere minutes earlier cost two lives, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Uziel Carrillo, lost control of his vehicle on Ronald Reagan Parkway in Gwinnett County early Friday morning.

Police said he was speeding when his Dodge Charger swerved off the road while taking a curve near Oak Road and hit a guardrail.

“At some point when driving intoxicated, he lost control of the vehicle and caused the death of his two passengers,” Corporal Ryan Winderweedle of the Gwinnett County Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Officers arrived to find both passengers dead at the scene while Carrillo survived with minor injuries. He has been charged with DUI, reckless driving, and two counts of vehicular homicide. He is currently being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.

According to the police, Carrillo showed all six signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test, including slurred speech and the smell of alcohol.

