  • Officials release cause of house explosion that injured 2 men

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials said they now know what caused a house to explode, injuring two men inside. 

    The Roswell Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office said a natural gas leak from a clothes dryer caused the blast Tuesday night. 

    The home sustained major damage.

    A GoFundMe page identified the victims as Brendan Morton and Pat Sammons. They suffered second and third degree burns over half of their bodies.

