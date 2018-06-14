NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials said they now know what caused a house to explode, injuring two men inside.
The Roswell Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office said a natural gas leak from a clothes dryer caused the blast Tuesday night.
The home sustained major damage.
A GoFundMe page identified the victims as Brendan Morton and Pat Sammons. They suffered second and third degree burns over half of their bodies.
