Plane crashes behind home in DeKalb County, 2 injured

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a plane has crashed behind a home in Doraville.

According to DCFR, two people were injured at the location of the plane crash.

Doraville Assistant Police Chief Brian Harris said preliminary information at the scene indicates those injured were the pilot and passenger of the aircraft.

Harris told Channel 2 Action News that the plane was a single-engine aircraft and that the NTSB was on its way to the scene to investigate.

A roadblock is already in place near the crash site, according to Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

