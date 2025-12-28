$100K of Pokémon cards gone in a minute, trading store says

CARROLTON, Ga. — A Pokémon pillage: A trading card shop in Carroll County says they’re out $100,000 after a Christmas Eve break-in targeting their Pokémon collection.

Channel 2s Eryn Rogers was in Carrollton, where she spoke with the shop owner about what happened.

The owner said the display case was filled with their highest end cards like this Chase Card, and the cheapest thing in here was $600.

“He was in here roughly about 60, 63, seconds, and took $100,000 worth of stuff,” co-owner Tommy Brown said.

Surveillance video from Tag Collects in Carrollton shows those brief moments.

“He ran in with a hammer and went right to where we call high-end corner. A couple of the cards he got was the Pokémon. Collectors will know what I mean when I say Moon Brion. We had a couple of those. Those were about $4 to $5,000," he said.

It was inventory bought with personal money.

“It took about three years worth of collecting,” Brown said.

Carrollton Police say it happened Wednesday around 5 a.m.

“We wanted to be open Christmas Eve, because that last minute, my kid needs this. My kid wants that. You know, I couldn’t do it,” Brown said.

Instead of asking “What are you trying to catch today?” Brown said spent the day picking up this glass and trying to figure out the depth of the damage.

“Some of it we can’t replace because it’s no longer on the market to buy,” he said.

Pokémon card thefts are becoming more common.

“They’re not serialized, so there’s no way to track them,” Brown said.

As for Brown and his other business owners, they say this won’t deter them and they’re hoping to be back open next week.

“We’re going to be more secure. We just, we want to be here for their community,” Brown said.

Police are still looking for the thief. The owners think the person had been in the store before.

They have also set up an online fundraiser.

